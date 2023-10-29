CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 40,872 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

