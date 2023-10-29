GT Biopharma (GTBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect GT Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of GTBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTBP
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GT Biopharma
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.