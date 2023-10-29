GT Biopharma (GTBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect GT Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

