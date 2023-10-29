VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.98%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $192.63 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $175.20 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.19.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.