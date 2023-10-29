Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 30th.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.48. Anterix had a negative net margin of 239.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. Anterix has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

In related news, Director Mahvash Yazdi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,942.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Anterix by 49.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1,639.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEX

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.