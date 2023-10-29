Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

