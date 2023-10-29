Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $42,762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 64.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 208,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 191,783 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

