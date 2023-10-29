Avantax (AVTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th. Avantax has set its FY23 guidance at $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVTA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. Avantax has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $110,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

