Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.12

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.12 and traded as high as C$29.14. Wajax shares last traded at C$29.00, with a volume of 63,217 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Wajax
Wajax Stock Performance
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 4.1968162 earnings per share for the current year.
Wajax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is 36.16%.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.