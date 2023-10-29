McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $101.79 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Stories

