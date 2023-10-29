Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,899,000 after purchasing an additional 276,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

ODFL opened at $368.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.40 and a 200-day moving average of $371.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.62 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.