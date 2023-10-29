Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.87 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

