Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 64,113 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

