DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

