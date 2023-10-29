Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 260,368 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 393.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 399,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.16 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.