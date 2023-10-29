Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

