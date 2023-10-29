Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.75 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

