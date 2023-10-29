Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

