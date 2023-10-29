iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ITA opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

