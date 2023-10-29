IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 785.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

IEX stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

