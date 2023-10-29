Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE LNC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

