MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.23 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

