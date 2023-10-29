Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

