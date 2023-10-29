Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 2.04% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

