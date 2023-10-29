Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.37 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

