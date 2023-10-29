Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Down 8.2%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 30,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 88,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 660,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

