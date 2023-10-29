UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Stock Down 4.1 %

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

