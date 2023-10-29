FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 14,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.