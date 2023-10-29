American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Down 26.4%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.76. 151,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 961% from the average session volume of 14,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Down 26.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States American Acquisition Opportunity Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

