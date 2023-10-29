AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.07. 1,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.