Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTA) Shares Down 0.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44. 13,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 94,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 392,518 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 360,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 260,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 242,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

