Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:GGAA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,972,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,391,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

