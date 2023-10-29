Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 7,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

