ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.