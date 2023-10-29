Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 4,537 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

