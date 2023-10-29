USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 28.5% in October

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on USCB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,471.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $35,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USCB opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.35. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). USCB Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

