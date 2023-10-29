Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
Shares of USIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Usio had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Usio will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
