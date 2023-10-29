Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Usio Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Usio had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Usio will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

