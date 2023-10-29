Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Down 18.3%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 70,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 127,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

