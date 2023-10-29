Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 14,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,205,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Missfresh Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Missfresh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Missfresh by 978.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Missfresh by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the digital marketing solutions and private label products retail business in China. The company operates a digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.