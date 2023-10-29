Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 5,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

JWLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

