Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 5,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 1,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JWLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JWLLF
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 10.8 %
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.