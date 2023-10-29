Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

