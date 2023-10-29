P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $12.79. P&F Industries shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 16,039 shares trading hands.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in P&F Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of P&F Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

