Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 608,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $37.05 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $12,541,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $10,258,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

