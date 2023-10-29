Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $257.10

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.10 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 261.40 ($3.20). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 256.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 608,175 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 305 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,834.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

