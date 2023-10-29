Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Priority Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 2,785.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 132,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 60.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 109,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 45.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.