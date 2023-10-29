Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $804.47

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.47 ($9.86) and traded as low as GBX 771.88 ($9.46). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 782 ($9.58), with a volume of 23,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market capitalization of £236.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39,100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 803.65.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($88,202.87). Insiders bought a total of 20,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

