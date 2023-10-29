Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 791,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVN

Trevena Stock Down 3.5 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.70.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 158.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.