NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NextPlat Stock Up 21.5 %
NXPLW stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.
