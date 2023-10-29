GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
GLI Finance Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70.
About GLI Finance
GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.
