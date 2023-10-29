Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$14.70. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 394,697 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

