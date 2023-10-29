Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

